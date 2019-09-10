AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.0803 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Upbit. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

