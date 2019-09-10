Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,726 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,947,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,554,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,481,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $168,541.78. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,408 shares of company stock worth $49,994,038. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.