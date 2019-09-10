AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,188 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,382,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,128,000 after buying an additional 240,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,466,000 after buying an additional 307,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 86.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,003,000 after buying an additional 3,235,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.07.

AFL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. 194,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

