Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

AGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

