Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $54,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,408.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $269,516 and have sold 10,450 shares valued at $250,641. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 64,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $21.64. 194,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

