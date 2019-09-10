Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.25 ($157.27).

AIR stock opened at €126.62 ($147.23) on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €126.19.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

