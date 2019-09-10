Akroma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $15,157.00 and $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.01782089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

