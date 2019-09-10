Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.74

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.25, with a volume of 3821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.92.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 700 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $70,007.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,870.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,481 shares of company stock valued at $678,323. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

