Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

ATD.A traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, hitting C$86.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$59.65 and a 1-year high of C$88.70.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Stéphane Trudel acquired 1,300 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$79.72 per share, with a total value of C$103,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,636. Also, Director Jean André Élie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.15, for a total transaction of C$126,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,179.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.