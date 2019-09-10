Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of ATD.B traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$86.82. The company had a trading volume of 402,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$82.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.86. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$60.03 and a 12 month high of C$88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

