ALIS (ALIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $22.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALIS has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.01236004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

