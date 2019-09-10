Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 56,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Almonty Industries (TSE:AII)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.