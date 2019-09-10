Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,204.68. 55,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,662. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $836.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,165.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

