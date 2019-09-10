AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Position Trimmed by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $1,207,801.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,328.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,310 shares of company stock worth $14,510,689. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. 39,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,898. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

