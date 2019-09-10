AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMETEK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after buying an additional 162,203 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $4,831,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,356 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

AME stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

