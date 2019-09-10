Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $120.72

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $120.72 or 0.01194614 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $7,168.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amoveo

VEO is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 67,691 coins and its circulating supply is 65,886 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

