Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Amphenol worth $325,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 53.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amphenol by 30.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 36.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 12.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.45. 36,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,388. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.