Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.07. 53,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $1,152,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,867.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,717. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

