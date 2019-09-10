Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. ValuEngine lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,790. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 148,107 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,060,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,534 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

