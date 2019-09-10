Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.14. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

DPZ stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.57. The company had a trading volume of 666,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,897. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.36. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $58,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

