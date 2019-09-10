Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.47 Million

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $58.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $25.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.46 million to $211.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $211.81 million, with estimates ranging from $156.41 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 608,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.81. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

