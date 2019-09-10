Analysts Anticipate Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $763.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.60 million and the highest is $769.00 million. Middleby posted sales of $713.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

MIDD stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 311,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,967. Middleby has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,724.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2,985.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

