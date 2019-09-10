Analysts Expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Genesis Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 3,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $260,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 113,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,975,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,657,000 after buying an additional 17,959,431 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,676,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,673 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 172,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,386. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

