Analysts Expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will post $129.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.68 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. Haynes International reported sales of $122.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year sales of $489.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $490.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $517.80 million, with estimates ranging from $512.89 million to $522.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Haynes International’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 116,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $431.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.14 and a beta of 1.67. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 882.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

