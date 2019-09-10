Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.15 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in SP Plus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 853,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $809.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

