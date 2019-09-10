Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zosano Pharma an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 519,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.66.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

