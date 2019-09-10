Analysts Set $8.50 Price Target for GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GTY Technology an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTYH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GTYH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,303. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

