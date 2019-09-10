Analysts Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 34,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,456. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $378.09 million, a PE ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $124,885.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

