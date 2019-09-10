Analysts Set New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $1.10

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NGD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,534,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,678. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,259,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 869,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 217.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 145.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 974,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

