Analysts Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

YARIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 8,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,004. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

