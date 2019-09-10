Analyzing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Dominion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.99 billion 0.14 $152.56 million $3.43 1.79 Dominion Energy $13.37 billion 4.61 $2.45 billion $4.05 18.93

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 18.09% 42.35% 15.69% Dominion Energy 5.94% 11.74% 3.18%

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt does not pay a dividend. Dominion Energy pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 2 0 0 0 1.00 Dominion Energy 0 7 5 0 2.42

Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $79.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

