Analyzing Workiva (NYSE:WK) & Endurance International Group (NYSE:EIGI)

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Endurance International Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endurance International Group and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Workiva 1 0 4 0 2.60

Endurance International Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.79%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Endurance International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endurance International Group is more favorable than Workiva.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance International Group and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group -2.07% 5.21% 0.33% Workiva -12.83% N/A -14.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endurance International Group and Workiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group $1.15 billion 0.72 $4.53 million $0.03 189.00 Workiva $244.34 million 8.32 -$50.07 million ($0.93) -47.51

Endurance International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Endurance International Group beats Workiva on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; email, collaboration, and file sharing tools; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services and Web design services. The company also offers Blue Flash, which offers personal guidance and helps users to build their Websites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

