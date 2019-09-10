Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Down 7%

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $48.25, approximately 6,555,155 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 1,623,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,117.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,241 shares in the company, valued at $56,339,672.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 495,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $24,512,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,184 shares of company stock valued at $61,383,693 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $85,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

