ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Up 9.5%

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.54, 183,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 844% from the average session volume of 19,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.