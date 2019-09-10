Anexo Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ANX traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 188 ($2.46). The stock had a trading volume of 106,177 shares. Anexo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 196.90 ($2.57). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09.

Get Anexo Group alerts:

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.