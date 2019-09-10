AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup anticipates third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share at 91-97 cents. The mid-point of the guidance reflects year over year growth of 1.6%. The company projects core sales to improve in each segment this year. However, lower custom tooling sales in the Beauty + Home segment remains a headwind. AptarGroup is poised to gain from the ongoing business transformation plan and product roll outs in its segments, which will drive top-line growth. The company remains focused on expanding business through acquisitions. Nevertheless, AptarGroup’s segments results are likely to bear the brunt of currency fluctuation and elevated raw material costs. Also, a higher tax rate due to the recently enacted corporate tax rate hike in France will impact earnings. Estimates for the current quarter and the year have moved down lately.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.06. 4,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,649,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,529,000 after purchasing an additional 72,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

