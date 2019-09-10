Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 14.6% Higher

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares traded up 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.80, 366,516 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 325,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.