ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.66

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $6.49. ARC Resources shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1,492,587 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARX shares. GMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$309.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

