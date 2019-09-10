Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

ADM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 108,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

