Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) versus Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Head to Head Survey

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 7.77% 22.54% 2.56% Ameriprise Financial 15.03% 37.73% 1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 151.6% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Management and Ameriprise Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ameriprise Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus target price of $177.57, suggesting a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Ares Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and Ameriprise Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $958.46 million 3.27 $57.02 million $1.42 20.51 Ameriprise Financial $12.84 billion 1.47 $2.10 billion $14.94 9.68

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Management. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ares Management pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ameriprise Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Management has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Ares Management on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

