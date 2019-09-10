Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Up 1.9%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 42,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,099,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $303.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 20,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at $350,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.