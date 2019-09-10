Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 27.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,206. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.63.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

