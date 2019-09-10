AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. William Blair started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $167,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 131,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

