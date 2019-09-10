AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.96.

AZN traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,737. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

