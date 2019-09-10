AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.14

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.14 and traded as high as $16.05. AstroNova shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 2,537 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALOT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts predict that AstroNova Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AstroNova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in AstroNova by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

