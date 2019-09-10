At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa Purchases 6,393 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa bought 6,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 5,572,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,665. At Home Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.45 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on At Home Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,080 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in At Home Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 357.5% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 309,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

