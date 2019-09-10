At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Director Philip L. Francis Purchases 21,125 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Director Philip L. Francis bought 21,125 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $165,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 5,572,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. At Home Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $342.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on At Home Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.