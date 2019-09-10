Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Atlas Mara Ltd (LON:ATMA) were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), approximately 15,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.13.

About Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

