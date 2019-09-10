AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Up to $36.25

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.68, but opened at $36.25. AT&T shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 116,246,531 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $81,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

