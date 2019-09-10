AurumCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,995.00 (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One AurumCoin coin can currently be bought for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01245128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00088128 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.